The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
Shirley Joyce Schneider


1930 - 2020
Shirley Joyce Schneider Obituary

Shirley Joyce Schneider

February 28, 1930- February 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Shirley Joyce Schneider, 89, of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, on Tuesday, February 11 at 11 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Shirley's name to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Shirley was born February 28, 1930 in Davenport, IA to Frank and Lydia (Westphal) Gamber. She enjoyed watching baseball games, especially the Chicago Cubs. Shirley was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. Shirley married Bernhart Ketelson in 1950 and they enjoyed 33 years of marriage until his passing in 1983. She then married Robert Schneider in 1991. They enjoyed traveling until his passing in 2017.

She enjoyed spending time with family and will be missed dearly by son-in-law, Robert Schwan; grandchildren: Robert (Myonggu) Schwan, Jennifer (Scott) Labath and Gretchen (John) Tecklenburg; as well as 9 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Bernhart Ketelson and Robert Schneider; daughter, Candice Schwan; brother-in-law, Sherwood Anderson and sister, Mildred Anderson; along with nephews, Mark and Scott Anderson.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
