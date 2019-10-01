|
Shirley L Ewoldt
October 10, 1943-September 13, 2019
ELDRIDGE-Shirley L Ewoldt ,75, of Eldridge, IA, died peacefully on September 13, 2019 at Elmcroft Senior Living in Tempe, AZ. Per her wishes, Shirley was cremated and her remains will be buried at Davenport Memorial Park at a later date.
Shirley was born on October 10, 1943, the daughter of Don and Lucille Hansen. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge and enjoyed studying the Bible with friends. After her children left home, Shirley pursued her Elementary Education degree and taught Special Ed for a number of years at Alan Shepard Elementary in Long Grove. Shirley was a very talented lady who loved to garden, paint, sew, knit, and create all sorts of crafts, which she often sold at local markets. She was part of a card club for many years and cherished all of her friends, both old and new. Shirley loved dogs and had several schnauzers throughout the years.
Those left to honor her memory include daughters, Kim (Stan) Hartman, Chandler, AZ, Pam (Daniel) Witt, Loveland, CO; daughter-in-law, Colleen Ewoldt, Eldridge, IA; grandchildren Lindsey, Shelby, Ben, Ashlee, Aaron; sisters, Barb (Joe) Hensing, Salem, OR, Donna Gabrilson, Cave Creek, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Chris, and sister, Patricia Hansen.