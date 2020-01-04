Home

Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL 61486
(309) 596-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL 61486
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Sherrard, IA
Shirley M. Child


1930 - 2020
Shirley M. Child Obituary

Shirley M. Child

May 20, 1930-January 2, 2020

MATHERVILLE-Shirley M. Child, 89, of Matherville, Illinois died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation is Sunday, January 5th from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 6th at First Lutheran Church, Sherrard. Burial will be in Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. Memorials may be left for First Lutheran Church or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Shirley May Watne was born May 20, 1930 in Castalia, Iowa the daughter of Edwin and Ruth Rierson Watne. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1948. On October 16, 1949 she married Richard P. "Dick" Child in Davenport. They were married for over 68 years until Dick's passing on January 20, 2018. The couple enjoyed traveling to Dick's 487th Bomber Group reunions. Shirley was a caretaker…she truly enjoyed taking care of others. If there was a baby to be held, Shirley would be holding it. She was famous for gifting baby blankets and booties she had crocheted. Shirley was a talented seamstress who made countless holiday and special occasion outfits for her family over the years. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley had a special place in her heart for cats and dogs. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church of Sherrard, where she taught Sunday School for many years and was active with Altar Guild.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Rick (Priscilla) Child, Milan, David (Susie) Child, Matherville and Karen (Mike) Adolphson, Aledo; grandchildren: Jamie Child, Heather Clark, Bryce Adolphson, Lindsey Adolphson King, Brock Adolphson, Sarah Souhrada and Brad Child and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Francis Watne and sister Alma Sloan.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 4, 2020
