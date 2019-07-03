Shirley M. Corbin

April 24, 1935-June 30, 2019

DAVENPORT-Shirley Mae Corbin, 84, of Davenport, IA passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A memorial service will be at 11:00am Monday, July 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, Davenport, IA. A visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. will be held on Monday at the church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davenport Lutheran Home, Memory Care Unit. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Shirley was born on April 24, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Elsie (Iverson) Anderson. On July 24, 1954 Shirley was united in marriage to Jack Corbin in Davenport, IA. They went on to enjoy nearly sixty-five years of marriage. She was lovingly devoted to her husband and her five children. Shirley enjoyed crocheting, playing cards with family and friends, cooking and baking. She was an animal lover and enjoyed raising poodles.

She will be remembered for her caring spirit, her loving embrace, sense of humor and her lighthearted smile.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jack; children: Jeff (Janell) Corbin, Jackie Corbin, Michael (Julie) Corbin and Kathleen (Brent) Buttjer; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; Robert (Linda) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Robert Corbin; brother, Harold Anderson and his wife, Betty Anderson; also her brother, Robert Anderson's late wife, Yvonne Anderson.