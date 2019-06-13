Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Shirley M. Graham


Shirley M. Graham Obituary

Shirley M. Graham

April 10, 1935-June 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Shirley M. Graham, 84, of Davenport, IA was granted eternal life on Monday, June 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association in her honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Shirley was born a daughter of Cecil and Lucille (Steiner) Roberts on April 10, 1935 in Iowa City, IA. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Graham on November 6, 1954 in Davenport. After 30 years of service as head cook, she retired from Davenport West High School cafeteria.

Shirley loved to play Bingo and was an avid penny slot machine player at the casinos. She enjoyed spending her time crocheting and doing crafts of any kind.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Robert; daughters: Kathy (Douglas) Wrenn of Iowa City, IA, Sandy (Curt) Daniels of DeWitt, IA, Suzy Phillis of Rock Island, IL and Judy Jones of Davenport, IA; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Betty Thomas of Texas.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 13, 2019
