Shirley M. Weber May 9, 1940-April 23, 2019 ELDRIDGE-Shirley M. Weber, 78, of Eldridge, Iowa died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, after complications of a stroke. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to or Park View Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Shirley was born May 9, 1940 in Davenport, the daughter of Cornelius and Margaret (Stauffer) Danielsen. She graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1958. She was united in marriage to Joseph W. Weber III on August 16, 1958 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 2008. Shirley was employed at General Electric for 23 years, and then Turner Appliance for 10 years before retiring. She was a member of Park View Lutheran Church, where she had been the Prayer Chain Coordinator for many years. She enjoyed attending her grandsons sporting events in earlier years, reading, working in her yard, bowling, and mini-golf competitions with her grandsons. She was an Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed attending many football games and had traveled to the Rose Bowl and Gator Bowl in years past. She loved watching her son-in-law and grandsons, Mitch and Jake, race at local stock car events. She was devoted to her family and friends, and was always there to lend an ear or lend a hand. She cherished the fun memories made at the many family get-togethers through the years, especially Thanksgivings with the Danielsen clan. Her smile, hugs, and love will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Jeff Morris of Park View; grandsons, Mitchell (Sadie) Morris of McCausland, Matthew (Emily) Morris of DeWitt and Jacob (Briar) Morris of Park View; great-grandchildren, "her greatest blessings", Molly, Marley, Levi, and Reed; sisters, Frances (John) Harris of Alabaster, Alabama and Judy (Bill) Collier of Blue Grass; brothers, Larry (Shirley) Danielsen of Davenport, Jack (Joan) Danielsen of Plymouth, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Aye Arnold; brother, Fred "Sonny"; sisters-in-law, Billie Goode and Barb Long; and brothers-in-law, Louis Weber, Jerry Aye, Clarence Heim, Mel Goode, and Duane Long. The family would especially like to thank Amanda, Bethany, Julie, and Rita of Genesis Hospice for the loving care and support they gave to Shirley and her family.