Shirley Marie Shore
August 28, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Shirley Marie Shore, 86, of Rock Island, formerly of Davenport, went to join her Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2 from 4-8 pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 3 at Trinity Cathedral with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be made to The Alter Guild at Trinity Cathedral or Rock Ridge High School Pay It Forward Scholarship Fund.
Shirley will be forever in the hearts of her husband of 66 years, Clifford, of Rock Island, children, Michael Shore, of Freeport, IL, Jayne (Steve) Boore, of Davenport, IA, Brian (Kathy) Shore, of Geneseo, IL, Stephen (Leigh) Shore, of North Bend, OR, Karen (Tony) Lawless, of Andalusia, and James (Catt) Shore, of Andalusia, IL, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Katie (Chad) Enright, and their daughter, Maddie Enright, Kris (Ashly) Shore, and their daughters, Raelynn
and Merida Shore, LeAnna Boore, and her two children, Lahna and Gabriel Buckley, Rob Shore, Elizabeth Shore (Fiancé Brady Pyle), Kara Shore, Bre Lawless (Richie Maher), Bill Lawless, Vanessa Shore, and Ricky Gardner-Curry. In addition, a brother, David (Nadine) Collier, sisters-in-laws, Joyce Collier, Mary Moon, and Carol (George) Tharp, and brother-in-law,
Dr. William Shore, and many friends and extended family.
Shirley is reuniting with her parents, brothers, Walter James Collier, Robert "Bert" Collier, daughters-in-law, Mary Kate Shore, Lori Dawn Shore, brother and sisters-in-laws, Bruce (Harriett) Shore, Jesse Shore, Gerald Moon, and Elizabeth "Liz" Shore.
There is a place in our hearts that only your love can fill. We love you Mom and you will always be with us.
