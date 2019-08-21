|
Shirley S. Cook
April 7, 1925-August 19, 2019
DAVENPORT-Shirley S. Cook, 94, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 after a short illness at ManorCare, Utica Ridge, Davenport. Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a visitation two hours prior to service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Association or .
Shirley was born April 7, 1925 in LeClaire, IA to Henry and Mary (Holst) Stichter. After graduating in 1942 from LeClaire High School, where she was the Homecoming Queen, she obtained her teaching certificate. On June 16, 1944 Shirley exchanged wedding vows with Albert Cook in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 1998. Shirley taught in a one room rural school in Scott County for two years.
She was a proud volunteer at Genesis Auxiliary for thirty-eight years. Shirley enjoyed line dancing at CASI, bus trips, cookouts and lunches with family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and made the best chicken and noodles, which was the family tradition.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Diana (John) Buckles and Gary (Rebecca) Cook; six grandchildren: David, Ronald Jr., Anna, Lisa, Jason and Matt; ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Ron and brother, Louis.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 21, 2019