Sibal Jo Deters
September 16, 1945-August 24, 2019
DAVENPORT-Sibal Jo Deters, 73, formerly of Davenport, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Iowa City.
A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.
Sibal was born September 16, 1945 in Davenport, the daughter of Basil and Ruth (Burton) Hamilton. Sibal worked for Geifman's Grocery in Davenport.
Survivors include her children, Scott Deters of the Philippines, and Kyle (Heather) Deters of Davenport; grandchildren, Natasha Prude, Alana Harvey Deters, and Brique Deters; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Hendricksen of Davenport, and Mary Rodgers of Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 27, 2019