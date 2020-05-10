Sondra J. Doyle September 28, 1940-May 4, 2020 BETTENDORF-Sondra J. Doyle, age 79, of Bettendorf passed away May 4th at Hammond Henry Hospital Long Term care facility in Geneseo, IL. Per her wishes the rite of cremation will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center or to Long Term Care at Hammond Henry Hospital. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family. Sondra was born September 28, 1940 in Bettendorf, IA to James and Julia (Michl) Egger. Sondra graduated high school in 1958 from the Immaculate Conception Academy. She then went on to graduate from AIC in Davenport after which she was employed as a secretary at Mel Foster. On June 11, 1960 she was united in marriage to Eugene Doyle. Once her children were born she became a devoted stay at home mother. Her greatest joy was her family, immediate and extended. Sondra enjoyed reading, writing letters in her beautiful calligraphy-like handwriting, family gatherings, taking walks with her beloved dog, Mitzi, driving her 1980 vermillion Spitfire convertible, and studying Theology and Philosophy at St. Ambrose University. Those left to honor her memory are her husband of almost 60 years, Gene, of Bettendorf; Daughter, Leigh (Tim) Appleton of LaFayette, IL; Son, Shea (Hannah Morrell) Doyle of DeWitt, Iowa; Grandchildren Julia and Spencer Appleton both of LaFayette, IL; Sisters, Barbara Morrissey of Grand Mound, IA, Jan Forrest, of Davenport, IA and Brother, James (Debbie) Egger of Davenport, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Julia; Sister, Judy Dougherty; and Brothers-in-law, Pat Morrissey and Richard Forrest. The family would like to thank the extraordinary staff at Hammond Henry Hospital and especially the Long Term Care unit for their professionalism, kindness and compassion in caring for Sondra, and our whole family, the last few years. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Sondra's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 10, 2020.