Sophie H. Cuchra

February 18, 1933-June 18, 2019

SILVIS-Funeral services for Sophie H. Cuchra, 86, of Silvis, IL, will be 10 am Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3 pm. Mrs. Cuchra passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at New Perspective, Silvis.

Sophie was born February 18th, 1933 in Iron River Wisconsin. She was the youngest of 15 children brought to life by Frank and Nellie Polkoski. The last surviving sibling is Bernice Stupperich.

She married Frank Cuchra July 28th 1951 and he preceded her in death March 15th 1997. Sophie was a teacher, last teaching at Geo. O. Barr, Silvis. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Sophie is survived by daughters; Theresa Cuchra (Brent Davis) Aloha, OR, Barbara ( Steve) Robertson, Baker, FL; son, Robert Cuchra (Chris) Geneseo, IL; grandchildren, Jake (Michele) Cuchra and Kristy (Jordan) VanOpdorp; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Bernice, Alton, IL; many nieces and nephews for generations.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant daughter, Mary, and 13 siblings.

Memorials may be made to .

The family would like to thank the staff of New Perpective Memory Care Cottage for their wonderful care.

