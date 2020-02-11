|
Spencer Lynn Eklund
August 27, 2019-February 9, 2020
LE CLAIRE-Spencer Lynn Eklund, 5 month old daughter of Kyle and Amy Eklund, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be at Jack's Cemetery, LeClaire. Memorials may be directed to Kennedi's Kisses, an organization dedicated to supporting and assisting families who have lost a child.
Spencer was born on August 27, 2019 in Bettendorf. Her bright eyes, cute laughs, and cuddly demeanor will forever remain in the hearts of everyone she met. She provided her family with the best 5 ½ months they could have ever dreamed of, and they will cherish the wonderful memories that were made.
Those left to honor her memory are her parents, Kyle and Amy of LeClaire; brother, Chase of LeClaire; maternal grandparents, David (Jennifer) Baker of Keller, Texas, Les Finkboner of Rochelle, Illinois; paternal grandparents, Ron (Patti) Eklund of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Sandra Eklund of LeClaire; aunts, Lisa (Justin) Peipert of Keller, Texas, Krista (Michael) Dellavalle of Lewisville, Texas, Jennifer (Phil) Bates of Arkansas, Tina Mueller of Whitewater, Wisconsin; uncles, Jody (Lisa) Eklund of Aurora, Colorado, Robert (Trisha) Eklund of Omaha, Nebraska, Dan (Andrea) Finkboner of Chana, Illinois, and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Debbie Finkboner.
