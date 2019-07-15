Spencer Robert Taylor

November 29, 1985-July 14, 2019

MILAN-Spencer Robert Taylor, 33 of Milan, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 to 7 Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alagille Syndrome Alliance.

Spencer was born on November 29, 1985 in Rock Island, the son of Richard F. and Jody K. Bleyaert Taylor. He married Tarynn R. Brown on May 2, 2013 in Moline.

Spencer graduated from Rock Island High School in 2004. He was a machinist at the John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline. He had served as a volunteer with the Blackhawk Fire Protection District and was currently a volunteer firefighter with the Coyne Center Fire Department.

He was an avid Chicago Blackhawks, Cubs and Bears fan.

Survivors include his wife, Tarynn; parents, Richard Taylor and Jody Taylor (Dan Kennedy), Milan; grandmother, Sally Bleyaert, Milan; stepchildren, Zinnee and Zalin Soseman, Aledo; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Maddux.

