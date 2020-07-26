Stanley G. Smith

February 26, 1930-July 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Stanley Gilmore Smith died on July 15, 2020 from complications of several kinds of cancer and of lymphocytic leukemia contracted in 2000. He was born in Davenport, Iowa on 26 February 1930, the issue of John I. and Madeline (Baily) Smith. He attended parochial and public schools in Davenport and Muscatine, and was a 1948 graduate of Davenport High School. He attended St. Ambrose College, served in the U.S. Army in 1951, and completed his baccalaureate and masters work at Iowa State Teachers College. From the time he was 16 he worked night shifts in factories in the Quad Cities, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls, after graduation he took a position as Technical Writer and Editor for Chamberlain Corporation in Waterloo. He rose to Manager of Marketing before "retiring" in 1992 to operate his own consulting firm, Smith and Friends.

He married Irene L. Louden in Ida Grove, Iowa on August 16, 1958. She preceded him in death on 3 July 2018. From that union there came four sons, all of whom attended schools in Cedar Falls and all of whom underwent military service. In 1971 he became very active in Cedar Falls politics. He served on the Community Development Block Grant board, Parks and Recreation Commission, and 24 years as a Council member. Before his death he wrote many newspaper editorials about government affairs. Mr. Smith was well known in the munitions production circles. He authored five seminal documents on the state of the ammunition production base in the U.S. and South Korea that were widely circulated in the Department of Defense and Congress. An excellent speaker, he often presented Industry's positions to various concerned circles.

He is survived by his four sons, 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Their eldest, Craig resides in Tyler, Texas. Brian (Lori) resides in Pocatello, Idaho. Aaron (Rosanne) is a retired Air Force Colonel in Colorado Springs. Doyle (Dana) and family live in Waterloo and he is a supervisor for the Cedar Falls Public Works Department.

At his specific request (very specific) there will be no services or celebrations of life. In his words, "Nobody but my immediate family cared when I came into this world. Nobody but my immediate family needs to care about me leaving it."