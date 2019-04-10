Stanly "Stan" L. Hague

August 4, 1947-April 6, 2019

PORT BYRON-Stanly "Stan" L. Hague, 71, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. Moline. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #246. Memorials may be made to any local V. F. W. and Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan.

Stan was born August 4, 1947 in Newton, Kansas, son of Eugene and Doris (McCoy) Hague. He was united in marriage to Patricia Richardson on November 24, 1985 in Moline, Illinois. Stan was a Vietnam War Veteran, life-long Kansas City Chiefs fan, a hunter, a member of the National Rifle Association, American Legion and Veteran of Foreign Wars. He retired as a tool and die maker from Rock Island Arsenal July 31, 2011.

He is survived by his sons Cary (Erin) Hague and Toby (Holly) Hague, step daughter Theresa (Drew) Nevener; grandchildren Noah, Caleb, Roxanne and Finnley Hague, step grandchildren Ronnie (Alisha) Gordon and Raynn Oechsner as well as being "Uncle Stan" to countless nieces, nephews, kids and adolescents. Stan is also survived by his brothers Larry (Carol) Hague; Rodney (Donna) Hague and sisters Marilyn (Jim) Martin, Debbie (Tony) Ozbun; and Sheryl Hague Kennedy

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.