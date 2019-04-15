Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Jacobsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Jacobsen


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephanie Jacobsen Obituary

Stephanie Jacobsen

June 28, 1959-April 14, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Stephanie A. Jacobsen, 59, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be 5 until 7p.m. today (Tuesday) at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Ms. Jacobsen passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Stephanie Ann Jacobsen was born June 28, 1959 in Davenport, a daughter of James H. and Janice A. (Mirfield) Jacobsen. She had worked for many years in the food and beverage industry.

Stephanie was a gentle soul who was soft spoken, compassionate, and a good friend. She enjoyed sleep overs with her great niece and nephew, watching game shows with her dad, family get-togethers, a good joke and watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears.

Survivors include her father, Jim Jacobsen; siblings: Michael (Carrie) Jacobsen, Lynne Jacobsen, and Christopher "Jake" Jacobsen, all of Davenport; many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother in 2011 and sister Carol Jacobsen on March 22, 2019.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Stephanie's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now