Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp
February 12, 1959-January 29, 2020
GOOSE LAKE-Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp, 60, of Goose Lake, Iowa, passed away on January 29 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Born on February 12, 1959 to Stephen and Rose Brandenburg, Stephanie was the eldest of 8 children. She married Neville Stamp on January 5, 1975.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, one aunt and 4 uncles. She is survived by her husband, Neville, 4 children – Gerald (Lori) Stamp of DeWitt, Amanda (Grant) Applehans of North Branch, MN, Andrew (Kayla) Stamp of Delmar, and Tyler Stamp of Goose Lake, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her 7 siblings. Visitation will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Goose Lake on Thursday, February 6th from 5:00-8:00pm, and Friday, February 7th at 10:00am with an 11:00am funeral to follow.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 1, 2020