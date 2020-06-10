Stephen A. Koch

December 4, 1951-June 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Stephen A. Koch, 68, a resident of Davenport will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Honoring his wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded and inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Steve passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home in Davenport. His service will be lived streamed and can be viewed by going to www.hmdfuneralhome.com and opening his obituary. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

Stephen Anthony Koch was born December 4, 1951 in Davenport, a son of William and Alice (Neumann) Koch. He graduated from Assumption High School class of 69 and went on to earn his BA in accounting from St. Ambrose College. He had worked for Northrop-Grumman retiring after many years of service.

Memorials can be made to the family for Mass Intentions.

Survivors include his brothers, William (Susan) Koch and Mark (Pam) Koch, all of Concord, CA; sisters Jill Koch, Davenport, Teresa (Jim) Boyd, Des Moines; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joe.

