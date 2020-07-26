Stephen Allen Wagoner

March 18, 1944-July 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Stephen Allen Wagoner, 76, passed away on July 18, 2020, of liver cancer, at home in Davenport, Iowa. His ashes will be buried at the Benjamin Wagoner Memorial Cemetery in Red Cloud, Nebraska, at a date following the availability of a Covid-19 vaccine. Donations in his memory may be made to the Democratic Party or a not-for-profit of your choice.

Steve was born in Hinsdale, Illinois, on March 18, 1944 to Daniel and Pauline Allen Wagoner. He graduated from Lyons Township High School, LaGrange, Illinois, in 1962, and attended Kansas State University. He obtained his private pilot's license in 1965.

Steve married Jane Bormann on August 24, 1965. He was drafted into the Army that year and spent 2 ½ years as an M.P. in the Canal Zone, Republic of Panama, where he and Jane began their marriage and their first adventure together.

Steve was proud of the great variety of jobs he held in his lifetime, from loan officer to maintenance man, and the skills he acquired along the way. In the Quad Cities he worked for General Electric, Williams & White, Midwest Engineering and Norcross ("the boot factory").

He was an amateur radio operator (KA0LSM) and loved traveling with Jane, especially their many trips to Europe, mostly on their own, but two memorable coach tours with his siblings and mother. Last October they spent a wonderful two weeks driving through New England.

Steve is survived by Jane, his devoted wife of 55 years, beloved daughter Katherine (Tami Damrow) Wagoner and cherished granddaughter, Anna Damrow-Wagoner, all of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, sister Linda Lygrisse of Red Cloud, Nebraska, and brothers Thomas (Susan) Wagoner, Brookfield, Illinois and James (Gail) Wagoner, Hinsdale, Illinois, and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Wagoner.

