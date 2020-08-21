1/1
Stephen Metcalf
1948 - 2020
Stephen Metcalf

August 29, 1948-August 19, 2020

AMES-Stephen Metcalf, 71, of Ames, IA, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 with his family by his side after an amazing fight against Parkinson's. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way Ames, Iowa. All attendees are required to wear face masks. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mary Greeley Hospice, Ames, IA in Steve's name.

Steve was born August 29, 1948 to Orlando and Veronica (Seemiller) Metcalf in Chicago, he grew up in Moline, Illinois. During the Vietnam War, he served in the United States Navy. After his discharge, he received an associates degree from Black Hawk College in Moline. While there he met the love of his life Jane (Bennett). Shortly after their marriage they moved to Champaign, IL where Steve received his Bachelors and Masters in Fine Arts from the University of Illinois.

After college, his creative talents led him to a career in advertising where he was a broadcast producer and account executive. The final chapter of his career was with Iowa State University Extension where he was the creative services manager. He retired in 2016.

Steve's passion was creating artwork. Over the years he created hundreds of paintings, which are in corporate and private collections. He believed "In the simplest terms, my paintings are about the process of painting." He loved music, in particular Jackson Browne and Lou Reed, amongst countless other artists. He stayed active by playing disc golf and hiking the mountains of Colorado.

Steve and Jane have two sons who both share their parents' artistic side and graduated from Iowa State University. Steve and his boys are die-hard Illini and Cyclone fans.

Left to cherish Steve's memory are his wife Jane; sons Jackson and his wife Jenny of Wheaton, IL; and Drew and his fiancé Phyl of Ames, IA; his siblings Orlando "Lanny" Metcalf of NC; Mitzi and husband Chris Cole of IL; and Billy and wife Delia of British Columbia; and his beloved cat Zoey.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Orlando and Veronica, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Jack and Dorthy Bennett, and sister-in-law Cyndy.

Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 20, 2020
Hadn’t seen him since high school but remember him as a kind, artistic guy.
Catherine Freund
Friend
August 20, 2020
Pamela Wright
Friend
