Steven A. Slyter

September 8, 1952-March 18, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Steven A. Slyter, 67, of Blue Grass, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home after a long courageous battle with cancer. Honoring his wishes the right of cremation has been accorded and a private Military Graveside services will be held at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Steven Alvin Slyter was born September 8, 1952 in Davenport, the son of Ezra and Leona (Mealey) Slyter. He was united in marriage to Jeanine Roggenkamp, on November 15, 1996. Steven proudly served our country in the United States Army, and was the owner/operator of S.A.S Painting Plus.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Jeanine and their daughters; Stephanie (Tom) Gilroy, Rock Island, Jodi (Luke) Erichsen, Bettendorf, Shelly (Jeff) Hitt, Davenport; grandchildren, Breanna Johnson, Hailey Vastine, Hunter Vastine and Natalie Hitt; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Harper; his siblings; Dave Slyter, Keith Slyter, and Cheryl Terry; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Toby, John and Bob.

An open house celebration of life to honor Steve will be held at the Elk's Lodge #298, 4400 W Central Park in Davenport, Iowa on Friday September 18th 2020, from 3:30pm to close. All family and friends are welcome.