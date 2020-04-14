Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Midlang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Alan Midlang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Alan Midlang Obituary

Steven Alan Midlang

September 20, 1955-April 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Steven Alan Midlang, 64, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on April 2, 2020.

Due to current state and federal guidelines on gatherings, tentative plans are to have a memorial service at a later date. His ashes will be buried in Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills, Iowa, with his parents Virgil and Elaine Midlang.

To view the complete obituary or to leave an online condolence or remembrance, please visit

https://www.schottfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Steven-Alan-Midlang?obId=12631058#/obituaryInfo

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -