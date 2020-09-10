1/
Steven C. Palmer
1962 - 2020
Steven C. Palmer

February 2, 1962- August 28, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Steven C. Palmer announce his sudden passing at Trinity West Hospital on August 28, 2020.

Steve is survived by his brother Kirt Palmer; sister Kris Robb; his two nieces Amber DeGryse and Lani Robb: his nephew, Jamie Robb: his great nieces and nephews, Sophia, Noah, Jackson, Ava, Savanna, Elena, Jayden, Ryan, Alana and Dale; and his two cousins, Reid McChesney and Ruth Martin.

Steve was born on February 2, 1962, the son of Colvin A. Palmer and Ardis K. Palmer. He graduated from United Township High School in East Moline in 1980. He was a lifelong resident of the Quad Cities.

Steve worked at Trinity Hospital for 18 years. He then became employed by the Individual Advocacy Program. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He often stated that he felt that he was "called by God" to care for the men who resided at the various homes at which he worked.

Steve was a very loving, caring, soft-hearted Godly man. He truly loved his family and he had so many friends who he loved and who loved him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Graveside service will be 12 PM Noon at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Moline Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
A great loyal friend with a permanent smile. Love Jim Wilson
JIM Wilson
Friend
September 2, 2020
My condolences to Steve's family and friends! Miss our talks we had while working with you!
Maricela
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Will always remember our talks. I will never be able to attend the Mississippi Valley Fair again without thinking of Steve. RIP my friend.
Pat Barnett
Coworker
September 1, 2020
I will miss you so much. All of our long talks and the humor you brought to them. Love you Steve, rest in peace.
Tammy K Grimes
Friend
August 31, 2020
You were a great co-worker, I will miss your conversations. May you rest in peace .
Eliza Lee
Coworker
August 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He is a beautiful soul that I had the pleasure of meeting so long ago. Hell always be in our heart d
Terry Wood
