Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Timmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Craig Timmerman


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Craig Timmerman Obituary

Steven Craig Timmerman

September 18, 1953-January 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Steven Craig Timmerman, 66, of Davenport, passed away peacefully at his home on January 3, 2020, surrounded by family.

Steve was born September 18, 1953, the son of Alfred and Lois Timmerman in Davenport, Iowa. Steve married Kathy Dykes on July 7, 1973. Steve attended Davenport Central High School and Scott Community College. He was an employee of French & Hecht before becoming a truck driver at Foxx Hy-Reach, which later became RSC Rentals. Steve rose all the way to the position of district manager. He eventually retired in 2010 as a warehouse manager at PIICO Electric. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed the outdoors with a special passion for fishing, and hanging out with his dog Bella.

Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy, and their two children Stacy (Brett) Samuels and Steven (Lisa) Timmerman, two grandchildren Ashley (Dalton) Wheeler and Jay (Ashley) Brown and two great grandchildren Teagan and Tierney Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry, and sisters Theresa and Cathy Ann.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Unity Point Hospice Team for their care of Steve over the last six months.

Visitation will be held at Grandview Community Bible Church, 206 W Monroe Street, Grandview IA on January 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -