Steven Gayl Crane October 29 1955-May 28 2020 ELDRIDGE-Steven Gayl Crane, 64, of Eldridge IA. passed away on Thursday May 28th 2020 at Genesis Medical Center. Services will be held on Tuesday June 2nd, 2020 at The Runge Mortuary. Cremation rights have been recorded. Online condolences may be left at www.RungeMortuary.com. Memorial contributions in Steven's honor may be made to Kings Harvest Animal Shelter. Steven was born on October 29th, 1955 in Davenport IA. to Charles and Mary (Noah) Crane. He married the love of his life Cindy Clark on July 17, 1976, and together they had 2 wonderful sons. Steven worked at Alcoa as a lead operator for 36 years. He was an avid sports fan who especially fancied golf and baseball. He was well known as a Cardinals fan. Steven loved everyone and showed his love by cooking and providing for them. He even made from scratch dog food for his two fur babies; Chloe and Jemma. He was an avid softball player and strong bowler. He was extremely proud of his 300 game. Steven was the most selfless, intelligent and bigger than life man you could have ever met. He was a loving father and husband and always put his family first. Those who will miss him dearly are his wife; mom; children, Steve "Eric" Crane and Jason Ross (Hallee) Crane; brothers, Thomas Crane and James Crane; sisters, Sharla Wakefield, Nancy Vasquez, Caroline Crane, Mary Combs and Janet Kaszynski; numerous nieces and nephews; and his life-long friends, Bill Perdieu, Rick Hanson and his bingo ladies. Those who met him in heaven are his dad, and his precious grandbabies, Dennis Jacob Crane and Shauna Danielle Crane.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 31, 2020.