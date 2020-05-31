Steven Gayl Crane
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Gayl Crane October 29 1955-May 28 2020 ELDRIDGE-Steven Gayl Crane, 64, of Eldridge IA. passed away on Thursday May 28th 2020 at Genesis Medical Center. Services will be held on Tuesday June 2nd, 2020 at The Runge Mortuary. Cremation rights have been recorded. Online condolences may be left at www.RungeMortuary.com. Memorial contributions in Steven's honor may be made to Kings Harvest Animal Shelter. Steven was born on October 29th, 1955 in Davenport IA. to Charles and Mary (Noah) Crane. He married the love of his life Cindy Clark on July 17, 1976, and together they had 2 wonderful sons. Steven worked at Alcoa as a lead operator for 36 years. He was an avid sports fan who especially fancied golf and baseball. He was well known as a Cardinals fan. Steven loved everyone and showed his love by cooking and providing for them. He even made from scratch dog food for his two fur babies; Chloe and Jemma. He was an avid softball player and strong bowler. He was extremely proud of his 300 game. Steven was the most selfless, intelligent and bigger than life man you could have ever met. He was a loving father and husband and always put his family first. Those who will miss him dearly are his wife; mom; children, Steve "Eric" Crane and Jason Ross (Hallee) Crane; brothers, Thomas Crane and James Crane; sisters, Sharla Wakefield, Nancy Vasquez, Caroline Crane, Mary Combs and Janet Kaszynski; numerous nieces and nephews; and his life-long friends, Bill Perdieu, Rick Hanson and his bingo ladies. Those who met him in heaven are his dad, and his precious grandbabies, Dennis Jacob Crane and Shauna Danielle Crane.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved