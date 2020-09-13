Steven John Anthony Mekshes

August 1, 1948- September 4, 2020

SYCAMORE, IL-Steven John Anthony Mekshes, 72, of Sycamore, Illinois, died September 4, 2020.

Steve was born in Davenport, Iowa on August 1, 1948 to John and Shirley (Beckmann) Mekshes. He was a 1966 graduate of Bettendorf High School and attended Luther College on a baseball scholarship. Steve worked at DeKalb and Kishwaukee Hospital, Dekalb. He also owned a ceramics store and was a potter.

Steve loved sports, music, and was an avid history buff.

He also enjoyed coming back to Bettendorf for his class reunions. He was a gentle giant who loved to sing karaoke with his son. He will be missed by many.

Surviving are his children, Susan (Robert) Gordon, Lisa Mekshes, and Steven John Anthony Mekshes, Jr.; 2 grandchildren: Jessica Moss and Billy Kerwin; ex-wife, Linda Mekshes; sisters, Marsha (Joe) Collins and Pam (Mark) Glynn, and nieces and nephew: Jodee Murcia, Kelly Rouse, Mychael Collins, Emily Pierson, and Kerry Glynn, and great-nephews: Leighton Burke, Luke O' Tool, and Beau, Ty and Theo Collins.

Steve was welcomed home by his parents and sisters, Lynda VanDeWostyne and Gail White.

There will be no services at this time.