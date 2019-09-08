|
Steven "Steve" L. Busch
February 19, 1962-September 5, 2019
CLINTON-Steven "Steve" L. Busch, 57, of Clinton Iowa passed away at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Honoring his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral services will take place at 3 pm on Wednesday, September 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Charlotte, Iowa. A visitation will occur 2 hours prior from 1 pm until the service hour at the Church. Burial takes place at Rossiter Cemetery. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.
Steve was born February 19, 1962 in Clinton, Iowa the son of George and Betty (Jahn) Busch. He was a graduate of DeWitt Central High School. Steve drove a truck for many years for several area transportation companies.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made can be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charlotte.
Fond memories and condolences for Steve's family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 8, 2019