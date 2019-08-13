|
Steven Ludin
June 22, 1952-August 8, 2019
MILAN-Steven Ludin, 67, Milan, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18th, 2-5PM, Rosary at 1PM, Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Funeral services Monday, August 19th, 10 AM, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial at Rock Island National Cemetery.
Steve was born June 22, 1952, in Lompoc, CA, son of Edward and Joan (DeDoncker) Ludin. He grew up in Colona, IL. He graduated from United Township High School (1970). He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1972-1978, stationed in Germany, Greece, and Cheyanne Mountain. He was a skilled computer programmer, employed by many esteemed companies throughout his career. He retired from TransAmerica in 2013.
Steve was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, held season tickets, and brought many friends and family to games. He went on a cross country baseball Hall of Fame bus trip in 2016. He enjoyed bowling and family fishing trips to Minnesota. He loved meeting new people and traveling with Team National. He found true happiness making memories with his beloved sweetheart LiLi.
Steve was a devout Catholic and lived his life reflecting his strong values and beliefs. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, served as Lector and Eucharistic minister, and was very involved in Cursillo. He volunteered with many organizations including Meals on Wheels, and donated to countless charities. He was known for his kindness and generosity, even when he didn't have much to give. His contagious smile, sense of humor, and positivity will never be forgotten.
Survivors include children, Christopher Ludin, Rockford, Richard (Tiffany) Ludin, Marion IA, Rebecca Ludin, Rock Island, and Mary (Kristen) Fuller, Kewanee; 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; and siblings, David (Marilyn), Jeffery (Pam), and James (Susan), Patricia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John.