Steven Randall Muller

July 8, 1952-June 30, 2020

BETTENDORF-Steven Randall Muller, 67, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Bettendorf Healthcare Center.

Steve was born on July 8, 1952 in Davenport, Iowa, a son of the late Wesley and Verna (Petersen) Muller. He graduated from Durant Community High School in 1970 and attended Iowa State University.

Steve suffered a traumatic brain injury as the result of an automobile accident which left him with severely limited physical capabilities. He lived at home with his parents for over 30 years before he moved to Bettendorf Health Care Center in 2006.

Even with his many limitations, Steve never lost his sense of humor and was known to be mischievous with his family, friends, and caregivers. He enjoyed listening to music, looking at pretty girls, and was an unwavering fan of Mickey Mantle and the New York Yankees.

Private family services will be held.

Burial will be in the Durant Cemetery.

Steve leaves fond memories to be cherished by his brothers, Ronald (Bernice) Muller of Camas Washington; Brian (Sandy) Muller of Moline, Illinois; Jeff (Dawn) Muller of East Rochester, New York; and sister, Linda (Jeff) Stengel of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; four nieces and one nephew, and three great-nieces and three great-nephews; his aunt, Darlene Mays of Wilton and uncle, Lee (Mary Ann) Muller of Walcott.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints. O LORD, truly I am your servant; I am your servant, the son of your maidservant; you have freed me from my chains." Psalm 116:15.

