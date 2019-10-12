Home

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
Steven Wayne Dittmer


1962 - 2019
Steven Wayne Dittmer Obituary

Steven Wayne Dittmer

November 10, 1962-October 8, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral services for Steven Wayne Dittmer, 56, of Bettendorf, will be 11:00 am on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Mortuary. Steve passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home in Bettendorf.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steve "Papa" was born on November 10, 1962 in Davenport, the son of Donald and Merle (Curry) Dittmer. He married Kelly Berner on October 21, 1989 in Long Grove, IA. He had served in the U.S. Navy.

Steve worked as a driver for the City of Davenport for 18 yrs, NW Mechanical, Ryan & Associates and most recently for Connor Co. He was an avid Mustang enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly of Bettendorf, daughters; Brandi Dittmer of Lincoln, NE, Jenna Dittmer of Lincoln, NE, Nicole Dittmer of Davenport, grandchildren; Elida, La'Nea, Ayanah, Irie, Saria, Easton, Samarah, brother; David Dittmer of Davenport, sisters; Mary Teel of Friendsville, TN, Diane Soppe of Davenport, and Cheryl Dittmer of Vineland, NJ,.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-laws; Wayne Soppe, Michael Teel, and nieces; Michelle Jensen, Kimberly Soppe and nephew; Marcus Soppe.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 12, 2019
