Sunnia Deney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sunnia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sunnia Kay Deney May 25, 2020 IOWA CITY-Sunnia Kay Deney, 45, formerly of Tipton, passed away early Monday morning, May 25, 2020 in her home in Iowa City. Graveside funeral services will be held at a future date yet to be determined. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, 200 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City, Iowa 52242

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved