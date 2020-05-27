Sunnia Kay Deney May 25, 2020 IOWA CITY-Sunnia Kay Deney, 45, formerly of Tipton, passed away early Monday morning, May 25, 2020 in her home in Iowa City. Graveside funeral services will be held at a future date yet to be determined. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, 200 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City, Iowa 52242
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 27, 2020.