Susan "Sue" A. Heinen

April 26, 1958-April 28, 2019

DAVENPORT-Susan "Sue" A. Heinen, 61, of Davenport, IA passed away on April 28, 2019 at Asperion Health Care, East Moline, IL. Per her wishes cremation rights have been accorded. There will be no services. Memorials may be left to Kings Harvest Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be made to Sue's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Sue was born on April 26, 1958 in Cedar Grove, WI. to Ellsworth and Phyllis (Tenhaken) Heinen. She graduated from Sheboygan Falls, WI. in 1976 and she received a BA of Science at Marycrest College in 1981. She worked as a lab technician for Metropolitan Labs retiring in 2012 after 28 years of dedication.

Sue was an avid animal lover. She also loved to travel. Her most memorable trip was to Hawaii.

Survivors include her siblings Deborah Nierode, Connie Heinen, Kent (Gloria) Heinen all of Davenport, and five nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Nancy Doro.