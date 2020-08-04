Susan K. Dykstra

October 25, 1951 - August 1, 2020

CLINTON - Susan K. Dykstra, age 68 of Clinton passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Clinton. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 5th at the Pape Funeral Home. Sports and casual dress requested. Following the service cremation rites will be accorded with burial at a later date. Pallbearers will be Robert "Bubba" Witt, Bob Palmer, Patrick "Moon" Donahue, Bill Lodge, Tim McLaughlin and Steve Runge.

Sue was born in Clinton on October 25, 1951, the daughter of Michael and Thelma (Brewster) Sterbenz. She married Paul M. Dykstra on August 11, 1984 in Fulton, IL. Sue had been employed at Circle G. Restaurant, Plaza Café, Moose Lodge #363 and she retired after 22 years at Farm &Fleet.

Affectionately known as "Bubba Sue" by her friends, Sue enjoyed spending time with her husband Paul of 36 years, her children, and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and going to their activities and sporting events. She loved spending time with her extended Moose family. She bowled many years in Clinton and Camanche and was a member of the Moose Lodge. She liked going to various casinos, playing bingo at the Moose and challenging puzzles. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan.

Sue is survived by her husband Paul; 2 sons, Paul (Mindy) Sterbenz of West Liberty, Iowa and Ed Selser of Castle Rock, CO; 2 daughters, Tammy Pruitt and Michelle Dykstra both of Searcy, AK; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; her siblings, Marge Light of Bettendorf, Don Sterbenz of DeWitt, Jim (Marie) Sterbenz of Dixon, IA, Bob Sterbenz of Clinton, Rick (Irma) Sterbenz of Germany, Bill Sterbenz of DeWitt, Linda Huling of Clinton and Mary (Chuck) Seyfert of Twin Falls, ID, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Susan Selser in 2018 and a sister Bev. Memorials may be made to the family for a charity of their choice.

Sue's family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Aggarwal and his nurse's and staff; the nurses at Mercy One in Clinton and the doctors and nurses at the University of Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.