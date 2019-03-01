Susan K. Hampton

September 11, 1943-February 28, 2019

COLONA - Susan K. Hampton, 75, of Colona, Illinois, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, from a year-long battle with bladder cancer.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Burial will take place at Toulon Cemetery at a later date.

Sue was born September 11, 1943, in Anderson, Indiana, to Mary and Elmer Hampton. She was raised in Toulon, Illinois. In her early years, Sue pitched and managed the Sexton Ford Redbirds fast pitch softball team. She was also known for her kind heart.

Sue had many friends, never any enemies, and will always be remembered for her annual Super Bowl parties (Go Bears!), and her love of animals. Her dog, Bonnie, will be joining her in Toulon, and her cat, Muffy is heartbroken.

Sue worked in the food service industry and as a dispatcher in later years.

Sue is survived by a niece, Mary Sue (Paul) DeRosa of Ohio; a nephew, John DeRosa of California; a special cousin, Sarah Fronczek of Indiana; and special friends, Cheryl and Donnie Hendrick of Toulon. Her parents and a sister, Judy Howe, preceded her in death.

