|
|
Susan Kay Schweb
November 3, 2019
DAVENPORT-Memorial visitation for Susan Kay Schweb, 74, of Davenport, will be 11 AM - 12 PM noon, on Saturday December 7, 2019, at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Private inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.
Susan passed away at her home on Sunday November 3, 2019. She was born in 1945, in Davenport, the daughter of Russel and Helen Schweb. She worked as a secretary at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, and as a sales associate at Younkers, Bettendorf.
Susan was an advocate for animals, and was devoted to her cats, "Kitty and Cat". She was an avid "collector" having compiled a vast array of things; going out to eat with friends; and traveling to Canada and Prince Edward Island.
Survivors include her childhood friends, Sue and Barb; sister-in-law, Vivian Schweb; her long- time friend Diane Jackson and her daughter Brooke; and a cousin Sharon, who shared the holidays with her.
Online condolences to www.WeertsFH.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 4, 2019