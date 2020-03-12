|
Suzanne Kay McGregor
January 1, 1960- March 10, 2020
MOLINE-Suzanne Kay McGregor, 60, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Davenport. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12 pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.
Suzanne was born January 1, 1960 in Mt Pleasant, Iowa. She was the daughter of Richard Keith and Jocelyn Jean (Fullerton) Harris. Suzanne was a brilliant woman who graduated second in her class with a P.E.O award at Columbus Community School. She married Michael McGregor on September 24, 1978 in Columbus Junction, IA. She was very athletic and enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball. In her younger years, she participated in track too. She sang in choir as a child.
She received her Bachelor's Degree in Business and graduated with honors from St. Ambrose University and received her Master's Degree in International Business from The Naval College in California. Suzanne worked as a Contract Specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal. She was a giving person who donated blood every chance she got and loved to walk with her friends to raise awareness for breast cancer. Family was very important to her and she dearly loved her children.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Michael, son, Christopher Dean (Marisol) McGregor, daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Bryan) Bunge; grandchildren: Jocelyn, Penelope and Victoria McGregor; her mother and step-father, Jocelyn and Butch Morgan, sister, Anne Marie Lovell and many nieces and nephews. Her father preceded her in death.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 12, 2020