|
|
Suzanne "Sue" McBride
February 11, 2020
DONAHUE-Suzanne "Sue" McBride, 72, of Donahue, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Allen's Grove Cemetery in Donahue. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or to the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements. Sue's full obituary will be published in Friday's edition of the Quad-City Times.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 13, 2020