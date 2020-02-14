Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Eldridge, IA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Allen's Grove Cemetery
Donahue, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Eldridge, IA
View Map
Suzanne "Sue" McBride

Suzanne "Sue" McBride Obituary

Suzanne "Sue" McBride

December 23, 1947-February 11, 2020

DONAHUE-Suzanne "Sue" McBride, 72, of Donahue, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Allen's Grove Cemetery in Donahue. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or to the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department.

Sue was born December 23, 1947 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence & Ruth (Petersen) Voelkers. She was united in marriage to Larry McBride on October 28, 1967 in Eldridge.

Sue will be honorably remembered as driving a school bus for the North Scott Community School District for 46 years. She enjoyed quilting and cooking and operated her catering business, Catering by Sue for 20 years. She loved her family and will be fondly remembered by the hundreds of children that she safely drove for many years.

Those left to honor Sue's memory include her husband, Larry; her daughter, Kim Claeys-Hemphill and her husband, Mark Hemphill of Delmar, Iowa; her son, Pat McBride of Donahue; her grandchildren, Ryan (Kate) Claeys, Allison Claeys, Brandon McBride, Dustin Stahl, Brian Stillman, Kathy Regnier, David Hemphill and Mark Alan Hemphill; her great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Asher and Gabriel; her sisters, Lynn (Randy) Hawkins of Davenport and Cathy (Jim) Hart of Davenport; and her many loved grand-dogs.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and her niece, Jennifer Hart.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Sue's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 14, 2020
