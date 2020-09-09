Sylvia Jane Webbeking Meyer

DEWITT-On September 5th, 2020, Sylvia Jane Webbeking Meyer, age 83, died peacefully at Grand Haven Retirement Community and moved on to the next chapter of life by the hand of Jesus Christ, her life-long Lord and Savior.

Sylvia graduated from Waterloo West High School and had fond memories of her time growing up in Waterloo. She later graduated from the Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) where she earned a teaching degree. That teaching led to her teaching position in the Cedar Rapids school system until she moved to Elkader, Iowa, with her husband Don Leigh Meyer. There she assisted with running the family business, Meyer Equipment Co.

She had a true appreciation for God's creation and loved the animals in her life, particularly the many cats and dogs that became members of the family. This appreciation for nature was reflected in her love of watercolor painting and art which she shared with others through various art organizations. Sylvia participated in Clayton County Artists, several in the Tucson, Arizona, area and later, a local art group in Dewitt, Iowa. After moving to Dewitt, Sylvia also volunteered for a time at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, Iowa, where she could be surrounded by inspiring art and share her appreciation of visual art with others. She also enjoyed gardening and participated in the Dewitt Garden Club during her time in Dewitt.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her mother, Verna (Uhl) Webbeking; father, Otto Webbeking, and brother, Richard Webbeking. She was a loving mother to two surviving children, Jason (Denise) Meyer, and Nicole (Joel) O'Brien and is also survived by four grandchildren whom she adored, Taryn O'Brien, Claire Meyer, Quinn (Grace) O'Brien, and Keegan O'Brien.

She will be remembered for her kind and loving nature, her devotion and concern for her family, her love of holidays spent with family and the consistent modeling of her reliance on and faith in God.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date with interment at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made in Sylvia's honor to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Art Therapy Association.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.