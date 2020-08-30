1/1
Sylvia Joann Rich
1938 - 2020
Sylvia Joann Rich

August 25, 2020

MOLINE-Sylvia Joann Rich, 82, of Moline, Illinois, passed away peacefully of Altzheimer's on, August 25, 2020.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph K . Rich. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Rich and her son, Jasen J. Rich, two granddaughters and six great grandsons.

One of ten siblings, she is survived by her brother Curtis Brown of Mahaffy, Pennsylvania.

Sylvia's final resting place will be in her home state of Pennsylvania.

Please visit: www.evansfuneralchapel.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
