Sylvia Joann Rich

August 25, 2020

MOLINE-Sylvia Joann Rich, 82, of Moline, Illinois, passed away peacefully of Altzheimer's on, August 25, 2020.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph K . Rich. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Rich and her son, Jasen J. Rich, two granddaughters and six great grandsons.

One of ten siblings, she is survived by her brother Curtis Brown of Mahaffy, Pennsylvania.

Sylvia's final resting place will be in her home state of Pennsylvania.

