Tammi Lee Biscontine
Tammi Lee Biscontine

June 2, 1964-July 2, 2020

PORT BYRON-Tammi Lee Biscontine, 56, of Port Byron, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 as the result of a fire. Due to the restrictions for COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is in charge of arrangements.

Tammi was born June 2, 1964 in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of Fredrick and Althea (Earnest) Biscontine. Earlier in life, she helped run Zip Thru, her parents' convenience store in East Moline. Tammi was an extremely loving and giving person and will be remembered for her selflessness, always putting others first. She was so proud of her children. She always had a story and some good advice.

Surviving are her mother, Althea Biscontine, Davenport; children, Victoria (Tony) Beals, Davenport, Myles Biscontine, Kansas City, MO, Bailey Biscontine, Rock Island; brother, Antonio Biscontine, Davenport; grandchildren, Brayden, Cameron, Lily, Allison; and inherited family, Cassie Chaney, Teresa & Jake, Michael & Angie, Robert & Steph, Matthew & Ginger, Kevin & Sabrina, Keyshia, as well as many other beloved grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Terry Biscontine. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com

The family would like to thank Kevin, Brookelynn, and Keyshia for all the care and love shown to their mom.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL 61275
309-523-3151
