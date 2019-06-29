Tara E. Cunningham

May 27, 2005-June 26, 2019

PARK VIEW--Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Tara E. Cunningham, 14, of Park View, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1923 Fillmore Street, Davenport. Please wear casual attire, Tara was always happiest in tie-die shirts and barefoot! There will be no public visitation with private burial taking place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tara E. Cunningham Memorial Fund. Tara passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tara Elizabeth was born on May 27, 2005 in Davenport, the oldest child of Stephen and Jessica (Wilson) Cunningham. She just completed her eighth-grade year at North Scott Junior High School.

Tara was extremely talented and had incredible artistic abilities. Her family will always cherish her artwork. Tara played clarinet in the NSJHS band and enjoyed the drama department at school. She was also a skilled deer hunter. Tara was a free spirit, her easy going, loving way will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Jessica and Stephen Cunningham, sister, Grace, brother, Nick; grandparents, Kevin (Sindie VanKirk) Stark Illinois City, and Thomas Cunningham, Sr, Park View; uncles and aunts, Tom and Tracy Cunningham, Long Grove and Alisha and Gary Werthmann, Davenport; cousins Tom III, Matt, Emma, Alicia, Alivia, and Alizabeth; a great-grandmother, Beverly Stark, Davenport; and many extended loving family.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Kathleen Stark and Carol Cunningham.

