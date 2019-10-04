Home

Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA
Teresa Ann Payne


1960 - 2019
Teresa Ann Payne Obituary

Teresa Ann Payne

March 12, 1960 - October 1, 2019

NORTH LIBERTY-Teresa Ann Payne, 59, former Quad City resident, died Tuesday at UIHC following a brief illness.

A Celebration of Teresa's life will be October 17, 2019, Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville. A time of sharing will be at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation.

The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 4, 2019
