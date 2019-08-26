|
|
Terrence "Terry" Michael Link
August 22, 2019
OOLTEWAH, TN-Terrence "Terry" Michael Link, 72, of Ooltewah TN, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Terry was born and raised in Ottumwa, Iowa, a US Army veteran, and was retired from the IT Department at United Health Care. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, loved golf and the Chicago Cubs.
Terry lived a fortunate life and leaves behind countless happy memories for family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anne Link; infant son, Chad; brother, Johnny Link; and brother-in-law, Lindel Wiseman.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Marcia Link; daughter, Angie (Don) Brennan; grandchildren, Palmer, Katie and Jameson; sisters, Jody Wiseman and Jane (Mike) Vaughn; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Earl) Fletchall and Terri (Darrin) Plett; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:30 PM Tuesday, August 27th at The Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul (214 E 8th St, Chattanooga, TN 37402) with Father David Carter officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 at the church.
A Graveside Service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 28th at Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors.
Arrangements are by the Valley View Chapel, Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist. 7414 Old Lee HWY, Chattanooga, TN 37421. Please share condolences at www.chattanoogavalleyviewchapel.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2019