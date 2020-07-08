1/1
Terresa L. Grosshans
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Terresa L. Grosshans

July 3, 1963-July 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-Terresa L. Grosshans, 57, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home.

A gathering to celebrate Terry's life will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 for close friends and family. Details will be announced in the near future. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in her memory.

Terry was born July 3, 1963, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of Richard and Sue (Parker) Grosshans. She graduated from Central High School in DeWitt, Iowa. She earned her degree from Iowa Methodist Medical School and worked as a radiology tech for several years. Most recently, she worked for Gabrilson Heating and Air.

She previously attended St. John's Methodist Church in Davenport and enjoyed baking, shopping and making crafts. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Terry, especially her beloved grandchildren.

Terry is survived by three children, Justin Gehl of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Erica Aloian of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jessica (Josh) Thurman of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren, Aidan, Laila and Avalynne Thurman; her mother, Sue Reedy of Conway, Arkansas; three brothers, Mike, Brett and Greg Grosshans; her aunt, Rosemary Graham as well as other extended family across the country; and her best friend, Ruth Minnich. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Grosshans; her aunt Rogene Howe; and her uncle Robert Graham.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved