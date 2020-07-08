Terresa L. Grosshans

July 3, 1963-July 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-Terresa L. Grosshans, 57, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home.

A gathering to celebrate Terry's life will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 for close friends and family. Details will be announced in the near future. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in her memory.

Terry was born July 3, 1963, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of Richard and Sue (Parker) Grosshans. She graduated from Central High School in DeWitt, Iowa. She earned her degree from Iowa Methodist Medical School and worked as a radiology tech for several years. Most recently, she worked for Gabrilson Heating and Air.

She previously attended St. John's Methodist Church in Davenport and enjoyed baking, shopping and making crafts. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Terry, especially her beloved grandchildren.

Terry is survived by three children, Justin Gehl of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Erica Aloian of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jessica (Josh) Thurman of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren, Aidan, Laila and Avalynne Thurman; her mother, Sue Reedy of Conway, Arkansas; three brothers, Mike, Brett and Greg Grosshans; her aunt, Rosemary Graham as well as other extended family across the country; and her best friend, Ruth Minnich. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Grosshans; her aunt Rogene Howe; and her uncle Robert Graham.

