Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438

Terry A. Tingwald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry A. Tingwald Obituary

Terry A. Tingwald

February 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-Terry A. Tingwald, 82, of Davenport, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.

Terry worked as a pharmacist. Terry's 57-year enjoyment was singing in barbershop quartets and choruses.

Among his surviving family members are his children, Lisa Linville and David Tingwald; and his significant other, Eileen Sellers.

Terry's full obituary may be viewed and online condolences shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -