Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:30 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
Terry Dell


1943 - 2020
Terry Dell Obituary

Terry Dell

October 3, 1943-January 26, 2020

BETTENDORF-Terry Dell, 76, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at ManorCare Locust St. in Davenport, surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30th with visitation following from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the .

Terrance Richard Dell was born October 3, 1943 in Streator, Illinois, the son of Arthur P. and Noranna C. (Berrettini) Dell. Terry served his country in the United States Army from 1967 – 1969 during the Vietnam War, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Terry was a graduate of St. Ambrose University. On August 17, 1974 he married Sandra Haak.

Terry was a sales representative for Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation. He later became a Realtor with Mel Foster. Terry was an avid boater. He enjoyed motorcycles and the Chicago Bears. Terry was a people person, who enjoyed socializing with his friends and family.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sandra; children, Stephanie (Russ) Pande of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Lindsay (Dirk) Tade of Waukee, Iowa, and Nicholas Dell of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Alexandra and Julian Pande, Calissa, Beaudan, Sadie, and Axel Tade; siblings, Pete (Julie) Dell of Lake Worth, Florida, and Mary (Jerry) Arenz of Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be made to Terry's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 28, 2020
