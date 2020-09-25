1/1
Terry Donovan Pangburn
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
DAVENPORT-Born Wednesday, June 1st, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to Gary and Doretta Pangburn (Clinton, IA). Terry died Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Terry married Melanie Quinn Pangburn on February 9th, 1980 in Davenport, IA. Together, Terry and Melanie raised five children. He worked as a carpet installer for several years and ended his career working alongside Brandon Pangburn Flooring. He taught all of his kids how to swing a baseball bat at a very young age and you could find him any Saturday at Junge Park coaching little league and East Pony League. In his recent years, Terry was an active grandfather, a proud St. Louis Cardinals fan, and a great fisherman.

Left to remember his legacy, Terry is survived by his parents: Dody and Craig Johnson of Palm Bay, Florida. His children: Donovan (Sarah) Pangburn of Missoula, Montana, Brandon Pangburn of Davenport, Iowa, McKinnon (Callie) Pangburn of Muscatine, Iowa, and Cashlin (Adam) Boyle of Bettendorf, Iowa. His sisters: Leslie (Dwayne) Albert of Palm Bay, Florida and Dawn (John) Dehlinger of Odenton, Maryland. Grandchildren: Cailey, Sean, and Donovan Pangburn, Olivia York, Clearie and Quincy Pangburn, and Aiden and Mela Boyle. Mother in law: Jenean Quinn of Bettendorf, Iowa and a nephew Jake Dehlinger of Odenton, Maryland. And many close friends including Doug Ruefer.

Terry is preceded in death by his wife Melanie Quinn Pangburn 1958- 2005 and infant son Keaton Quinn Pangburn 1985- 1986.

A Celebration of life will be held on Monday September 28 from 4-7 pm at Junge Park.



Published in Quad-City Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Junge Park
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Quad Cities
701 12TH Street
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 517-6539
September 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Hubert1
Friend
