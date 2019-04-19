Home

Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 736-7100
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highland Park Bowl
4204 Avenue of the Cities
Moline, IL
July 19, 1953-April 18, 2019

COAL VALLEY-Terry Lee Buzea, 65, of Coal Valley, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Private graveside services will be at Glennwood Cemetery, Coal Valley. A memorial gathering will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday April 33, 2019 at Highland Park Bowl, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Please wear you're your favorite teams attire at the memorial gathering. Memorials may be made to the family.

Terry was born on July 19, 1953, in Hammond, Indiana, the son of John and Dorothy (Lathan) Buzea. He married Terri Peterson in Rock Island on September 11, 1999. He previously worked as a forklift operator at Eagle Warehouse and also worked at Highland Park Bowl.

Terry was a member of the Rock Island County Bowling Association and had twenty-eight 300 games and numerous 800 games. He was a longtime softball umpire and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan.

Survivors include his wife, Terri; children, Tammy (Donnie) Palmer, Harrah, OK, Michael (Tracy) Buzea, Colona, Kenneth (Lisa) Buzea, Carbon Cliff, and Jennifer (Andy) Loy, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Chase, Delia, Braeden, Lucy, Makayla, and Riley; siblings, Tina Pacific, Hammond, IN, and Daniel Young, Lawrenceville,IL; and his beloved dog, Bella.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
