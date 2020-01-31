|
|
Terry R. Underwood
January 29, 2020
DAVENPORT-Terry R. Underwood, 73, of Davenport, IA passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church, with a visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary on Friday, January 31, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be expressed and a full obituary at www.rungemortuary.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 31, 2020