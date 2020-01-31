Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
New Life Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
New Life Baptist Church
DAVENPORT-Terry R. Underwood, 73, of Davenport, IA passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church, with a visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary on Friday, January 31, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be expressed and a full obituary at www.rungemortuary.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 31, 2020
